Goodwin Daniel L Increases Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS); Coatue Management Trimmed Its Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) by $524,121 as Stock Price Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 61.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 8,539 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 21,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 364,219 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 943,741 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $303.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CNK’s profit will be $66.77 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.72% negative EPS growth.

