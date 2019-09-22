Goodwin Daniel L Increases Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS); Brown Advisory Securities Raised Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.11 Million

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.14 million market cap company. It closed at $5.92 lastly. It is up 27.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 20,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 93,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13 million shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 43,961 shares. Landscape Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,256 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 15,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 346,457 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Amer Group reported 0% stake. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 8,596 shares in its portfolio. 3,938 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 99,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 5,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ims Capital invested in 0.08% or 13,439 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 2.67% or 742,500 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 146 shares. Whitnell reported 51,545 shares stake. Assetmark has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tctc Holding Limited owns 400,954 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 417,000 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 27,157 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 158,864 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Independent Investors reported 0.38% stake. Hallmark Incorporated owns 217,297 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington accumulated 200,731 shares. Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).