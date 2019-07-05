Goodwin Daniel L Increases Position in Noodles & Co (NDLS); Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Its Holding in Coca (KO) by $21.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128,605 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 461,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,587 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 521,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in April – The Motley Fool” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Limbach, Hibbett, SB, Noodles and Middlesex Water – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 30th – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 29,397 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Lc reported 1.07% stake. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 2,612 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). New York-based Jane Street Llc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 63,515 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,930 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Street reported 256,184 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.08% or 254,800 shares. 28,969 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 231,040 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SHOP, MU, KO, AEO – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.