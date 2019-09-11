Goodwin Daniel L Increased Position in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by $896,400 as Market Value Rose; Korn Ferry (KFY) Share Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Cut Holding

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 303,556 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 641,886 shares traded or 36.46% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles chairman steps down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noodles & Company Is Finally Gaining Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noodles & Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Co holds 0% or 33,047 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 6,067 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.26% or 942,759 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Ltd has 0.33% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 767,041 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 201,904 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 3,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 7,894 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co owns 12,581 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 63,515 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 21,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 56,682 shares to 990,738 shares, valued at $43.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Korn Ferry -4.5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Michel Buffet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Korn Ferry slips 6.7% post market after Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Korn Ferry -7.3% despite strong margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 3.52M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 14,282 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,176 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 323 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 99,636 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 5,300 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 28,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,668 shares. Regions Fin invested in 0% or 71 shares. Amer Gp holds 0.01% or 42,812 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.18% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 9,047 are held by Fort L P.