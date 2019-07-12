Goodwin Daniel L Increased Holding in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by $896,400 as Stock Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Rose While First Business Financial Services Decreased by $384,800 Its Position

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 3.33 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 140,191 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares to 472,273 shares, valued at $36.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

