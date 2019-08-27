Goodwin Daniel L Increased By $1.89 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Potlatch Has 1.15 Sentiment

Potlatch Corp (PCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 98 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 85 reduced and sold equity positions in Potlatch Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 57.68 million shares, down from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Potlatch Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Goodwin Daniel L increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 487.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 10,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 12,050 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 2,050 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al has 39,108 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 119,918 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ensemble Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,645 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney reported 4.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Motley has 94,004 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,082 shares. 64,504 are owned by Tompkins. Sather Group Inc accumulated 0.15% or 3,920 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 46,509 shares. Jlb Associates reported 78,016 shares. Paragon Cap Management invested in 4,068 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Community & Investment, Kentucky-based fund reported 142,551 shares. 80,767 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.89% above currents $206.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 154,445 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 14.24% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 87,391 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 192,800 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 3.04% invested in the company for 166,937 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 2.96% in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.