Goodwin Daniel L Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.89 Million; Shares Rose; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Position in American Express Co (AXP) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 170,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 183,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 481,155 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 6.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advisors Incorporated reported 8,117 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Ny has 94,353 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc reported 22,404 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Contravisory Management Inc reported 492 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 2,617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,705 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 183,192 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh holds 1.69% or 24,535 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Com has 0.25% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,767 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 18,015 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 372,212 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass by 22,000 shares to 242,683 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Cap Prns has 61,997 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 357 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Company reported 32,892 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 269,991 were reported by Parsec Fincl. 33,051 were accumulated by Holderness Investments. Moreover, Augustine Asset Mgmt has 7.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,580 shares. Garde Inc accumulated 23,508 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 4.04% or 30,428 shares in its portfolio. Notis holds 34,346 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 51,224 shares.