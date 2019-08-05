Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding; DAKSHIDIN CORPORATION NV (DKSC) Shorts Raised By 1800%

Goodwin Daniel L increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 70.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 149,400 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 361,400 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 212,000 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $331.80M valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 420,948 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

DAKSHIDIN CORPORATION NV (OTCMKTS:DKSC) had an increase of 1800% in short interest. DKSC’s SI was 7,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1800% from 400 shares previously. The stock increased 28.57% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0009. About 420,000 shares traded. Dakshidin Corporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKSC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Dakshidin Corporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKSC) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Dakshidin Corporation signs LOI for worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with GenBio – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Corporate Update Other OTC:DKSC – GlobeNewswire” and published on January 23, 2019 is yet another important article.

Dakshidin Corporation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a CBD/cannabis medical product company. The company has market cap of $. It cultivates cannabis; and operates an online sales portal for CBD products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also manages distribution channel programs in the retail distribution, reselling, and direct sales market divisions.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.30’s average target is 36.42% above currents $7.55 stock price. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. SunTrust maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Monday, March 18. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

