Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.89 Million; John Deere (DE) Shareholder Markel Trimmed Stake by $14.23 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 55,989 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 1.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 28,615 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.04% or 8.26 million shares. Arbor Advsrs Llc holds 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,600 shares. 55,486 were accumulated by Hendershot Invests. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 143,993 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Ser Of America invested in 0.08% or 2,718 shares. 300 are owned by Hussman Strategic. Mcmillion Capital Incorporated stated it has 46,227 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 580,196 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,061 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,433 shares. Homrich Berg has 95,378 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,908 shares. Columbia Asset invested 4.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 110,998 are held by Connors Investor Services.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 120,000 shares to 298,000 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

