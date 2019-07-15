Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.89 Million; Share Price Rose; Sirios Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 6.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $253.31. About 98,323 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: 2 Market Analysis Tools That Every Trader Should Be Aware Of – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ask Our Experts 6/16/2019: Sage Advertising Advice Shared At Women Grow Leadership Summit – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now Facebook Has to Cut a $5 Billion Check – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Third-Quarter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 530,927 shares. Guardian Mgmt reported 33,647 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp has 1.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.69 million shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 13,446 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 14,777 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,150 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 11,074 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.91% or 116,154 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd holds 140,572 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 3.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited has 5.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,300 shares. 17,183 are held by Wellington Shields And Llc. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 104,615 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 2.43% or 150,764 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 25,151 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 1,475 are held by Df Dent And. Court Place Llc holds 1,428 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 297,002 are held by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 50,210 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Fin National Bank N A holds 0% or 48 shares. Barclays Plc owns 277,665 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company has 300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 39,633 were reported by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,392 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eagleclaw Managment Lc reported 4,837 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 956 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 99,302 shares to 367,267 shares, valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 145,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,377 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).