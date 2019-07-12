Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.89 Million; Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 880,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 810,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 58,500 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has declined 5.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q EBITDA $44.1M; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MILLION TO $330.0 MILLION; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 05/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates USA Compression Partners ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $203.89. About 6.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin reported 33,145 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 1.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,838 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,147 shares or 6.3% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 80,920 shares stake. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,686 shares. Snow Capital Management LP owns 261,185 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adage Capital Partners Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.40M shares or 2.56% of the stock. California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade accumulated 0.34% or 63,243 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 6.03% or 1.22 million shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 39,108 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. 193,002 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Oakwood Management Ltd Ca holds 56,755 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 3,050 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,895 shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).