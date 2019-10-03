Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.22 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.74 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 32,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 77,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 8.32 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $215.14. About 1.59 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington accumulated 2.22% or 124,383 shares. Jacobs Ca has invested 2.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Liberty Cap invested in 0.47% or 19,229 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 666,400 shares. Barometer Cap Management owns 140,742 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 291,322 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Llc has 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd reported 6,490 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Management holds 20,873 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hourglass Ltd Liability stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Foundation has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assoc holds 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,687 shares. Csu Producer Inc holds 6,400 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Community Retail Bank Na has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Northeast Invest has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,353 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc invested 1.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 823,901 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 7,057 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 129,047 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies reported 2,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,400 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bbr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,190 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sequoia Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,344 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt holds 16,213 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

