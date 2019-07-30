Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake; Shorts at Wageworks (WAGE) Raised By 26.01%

Goodwin Daniel L increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 70.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 149,400 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 361,400 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 212,000 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $336.64 million valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 213,930 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) had an increase of 26.01% in short interest. WAGE’s SI was 1.77M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.01% from 1.40M shares previously. With 462,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)’s short sellers to cover WAGE’s short positions. The SI to Wageworks Inc’s float is 4.48%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 374,560 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – GOT NOTICE FROM NYSE INDICATING CO IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES & PROVIDES UPDATE ON; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS KIM WILFORD WILL RESIGN AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Audit Committee Concluded Investigation, Determined No Illegal Acts Occurred — Filing; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead P; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (WAGE)

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 108.79 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WageWorks, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.23% or 15,585 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Lc stated it has 0.17% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Us State Bank De has 18,467 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,455 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 756,908 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Blair William & Co Il reported 134,652 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 18,776 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,315 shares. 306 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Ameritas Inv holds 3,400 shares.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WAGE, ORIT, and HIVE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why WageWorks Stock Jumped 87% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “Could a second straight quarter of falling earnings signal a possible recession? – USA TODAY” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.26% stake. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 5,317 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 7,155 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,612 shares stake. Assetmark holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Elk Creek Prtn Llc owns 754,361 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 3,792 shares. Ims Management owns 13,868 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mill Road Mngmt Ltd holds 42.72% or 4.80M shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.30’s average target is 34.46% above currents $7.66 stock price. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 to “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.