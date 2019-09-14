Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding by $2.67 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Its Position

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 235,105 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 6,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 32,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,200 shares. Next Group Incorporated Inc has 26 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 21,300 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co invested in 57,340 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.69% or 229,339 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 942,759 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 208,485 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup stated it has 7,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas holds 2,480 shares. Art accumulated 20,841 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 246,392 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 7.52 million shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 5,313 shares. Marathon Cap holds 9,576 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp has 0.59% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,054 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Opus Inv Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. Moreover, Cibc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 59,423 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt owns 4,986 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.02 million shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 220,530 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,562 shares to 77,377 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.