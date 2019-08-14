Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Cognios Capital Has Increased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $425,696 as Stock Value Declined

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,246 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Palisade Capital Ltd Co Nj holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 147,847 shares. 95,633 are owned by Kemnay Advisory. Amg Natl Tru Bancshares, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,057 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.6% stake. Brown Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marco Limited Liability holds 3.93% or 111,518 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 46,573 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Lc reported 0.74% stake. 46,227 are held by Mcmillion Mngmt. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 58,907 shares stake. Ancora Ltd Liability holds 191,227 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has 31,200 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shell Asset Management Com invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).