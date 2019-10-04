Goodwin Daniel L Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Value Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Holding in Lennar (LEN) Raised by $2.40 Million as Share Value Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 246,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 196,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 4.30M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,654 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 1,806 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Grp accumulated 60,901 shares. West Oak Ltd has 33,015 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 999,680 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 450,179 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4,678 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc has 5,454 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company Inc holds 949,237 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 86,453 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 1.77M shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.