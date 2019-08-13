Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Noodles & Co (NDLS) Position By $896,400; Zimmer Partners LP Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake

Goodwin Daniel L increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 70.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 149,400 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 361,400 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 212,000 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $292.69 million valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 572,994 shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 32.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.62 million shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 3.38 million shares with $95.92M value, down from 5.00M last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 583,085 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noodles & Company Is A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mill Road Capital Ltd Co stated it has 4.80M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Granite Point Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 134,851 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Us Comml Bank De invested in 5,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd holds 61,930 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 942,759 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Goodwin Daniel L holds 361,400 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 28,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NDLS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc reported 13,100 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Street Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.39% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cap Guardian Co reported 2,823 shares. Reaves W H Incorporated stated it has 55,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.29 million shares stake. Carmignac Gestion invested in 469,237 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,633 shares. Moore Mgmt LP invested in 1.10M shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.52 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 8,395 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 224,717 shares to 2.54 million valued at $114.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 875,000 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.