Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding by $896,400; Share Price Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Price Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 486,912 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, down from 135,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 323,936 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Connecticut-based Mill Road Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 42.72% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, D E Shaw And Com has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 243,522 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc accumulated 754,361 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,155 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Co has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 17,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Advisors Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Street Corp has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cooper Creek Ltd Liability owns 461,301 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 398,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 34,900 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alnc.

