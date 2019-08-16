Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding by $896,400; Share Value Rose; Amg Funds Raised Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $390,766 as Stock Value Rose

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 773,004 shares traded or 66.89% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 2.33 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 38,449 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.09% or 1.08M shares. First Mercantile owns 21,408 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel reported 207,477 shares. Telos Management holds 21,673 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd accumulated 169 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 88,247 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,149 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 151,842 shares stake. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated holds 137,630 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services owns 2.70M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,373 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).