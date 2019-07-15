Goodwin Daniel L Has Increased Its Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding; Elm Ridge Management Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake By $6.30 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 40.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 211,877 shares with $9.41M value, down from 354,988 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 455,324 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Goodwin Daniel L increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 70.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 149,400 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 361,400 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 212,000 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $357.73 million valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 241,644 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 306,879 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 34,900 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 398,479 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw And holds 243,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 970 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 201,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.19% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 7,155 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 15,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 8,934 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 1.46 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 61,703 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 63,515 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.08% or 254,800 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.45M shares. Advisory Service Ltd accumulated 943 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 213 shares. 1.24M are held by Kahn Brothers Grp De. Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 10.66 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 20,888 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.96 million shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,461 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 32,963 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Venor Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 1.20M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 1.02 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 8,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

