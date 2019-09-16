Goodwin Daniel L Has Cut Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Holding; Main Street Capital Has 0.9 Sentiment

Goodwin Daniel L decreased Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 9.40 million shares with $110.58M value, down from 9.45 million last quarter. Retail Pptys Amer Inc now has $2.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 2.15 million shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 63 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 70 sold and reduced their stakes in Main Street Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.06 million shares, down from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Main Street Capital Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 38 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.56M for 11.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Americans are googling the Dow â€” hereâ€™s why that could spell trouble – MarketWatch” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 303,630 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation for 653,204 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 109,093 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 2.63% invested in the company for 407,017 shares. The California-based Guild Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.41% in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 45,167 shares.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.78 million for 17.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.