Goodwin Daniel L Has Cut Position in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) as Market Value Declined; Osmium Partners Has Upped Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stake by $6.85 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 201,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 401,453 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 21,064 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 9.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.58 million, down from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 2.26 million shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.56M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Bumpy Road Of Retail Properties Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2012, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scott Miller Joins RPAI As Its Vice President, Director Of Development – Western Division – PR Newswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Present At NAREIT’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.