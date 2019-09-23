Goodwin Daniel L Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.98 Million; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 200 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 187 reduced and sold holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The funds in our database now have: 102.33 million shares, up from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 157 Increased: 130 New Position: 70.

Goodwin Daniel L decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 82.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L sold 10,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 2,050 shares with $407,000 value, down from 12,050 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.59 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

United Fire Group Inc holds 11.77% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 318,214 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 3.32% invested in the company for 62,018 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 3.05% in the stock. First Financial Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 169,056 shares.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 36.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story Son Lc holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,710 shares. 41,618 were reported by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Srb Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,665 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 521,091 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 18,461 shares. B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management owns 23,714 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,963 shares. 4.09 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Corsair Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 6,151 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.70M shares. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc has invested 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 243,681 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 4,124 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And Co reported 1,874 shares. Illinois-based Css Limited Company Il has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23900 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target.