Goodwin Daniel L Has Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Its Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $16.58 Million as Share Value Declined

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 205.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 263,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 391,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, up from 127,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 2.51M shares traded or 47.89% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Incorporated invested in 20,026 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Ulysses Ltd invested in 7,500 shares. Independent Incorporated holds 374 shares or 27.74% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,539 shares. Harvest reported 5,148 shares stake. Family Firm stated it has 7,374 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 39,448 are held by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Sentinel Trust Lba invested in 5,623 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Milestone Gru has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Inv stated it has 87,339 shares. 195,847 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. 94,004 were reported by Foster And Motley. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 0.69% or 7,400 shares. Tci Wealth has 82,288 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.32% or 56,184 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 189,597 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 4,395 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 436,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corp owns 14,256 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 384,059 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Swarthmore Gp owns 13,550 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. 287,817 were reported by Macquarie. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 7,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 22.15 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 1.91M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 81,033 shares to 357,119 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 24,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,838 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).