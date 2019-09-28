Goodwin Daniel L Has Boosted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $550,000; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Republic Svcs Com (RSG) as Market Valuation Rose

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 132,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 372,179 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.25 million, up from 239,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26 million shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,537 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 268,782 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cap Advsrs, Ohio-based fund reported 136 shares. Punch And Assocs Invest Mgmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 79,684 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.88% or 7,115 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Greenleaf Trust reported 2,313 shares. Archford Strategies Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,593 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd accumulated 51,087 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 239,404 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Davenport & Commerce Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Republic Services First US Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions – CSRwire.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year â€“ Press Releases on – CSRwire.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

