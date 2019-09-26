Goodwin Daniel L Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Karpas Strategies Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Raised by $405,900

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 5.12 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.07. About 11.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink acquires Streamroot – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 24,320 shares. Cwm owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 5,004 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James Fin has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 3.95M shares. Nippon Life Global Americas invested 0.19% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Bk has 188,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 56,328 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Fdx reported 13,316 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners holds 0.3% or 86,063 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.