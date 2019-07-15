Goodwin Daniel L Continues to Hold Position in Noodles & Co (NDLS); West Family Investments Decreased Humana (Put) (HUM) Stake by $25.25 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $286.76. About 552,682 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 162,584 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 7,155 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 48,594 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prospector Ltd Llc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 5,987 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 45,783 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 1.46 million shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 101,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 72,150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 407,905 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com has 28,700 shares. Illinois-based Capstone Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 61,930 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% or 5,927 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 150 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 281,913 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 114,303 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Capstone Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pnc Fin Serv Group has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 4,250 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 24,483 shares. 20,150 were accumulated by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Transamerica Financial Advsrs owns 4 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Css Limited Liability Com Il owns 1,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 1,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 766 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.