Goodwin Daniel L Continues to Hold Holding in Noodles & Co (NDLS); P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lifted Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 2.92M shares traded or 483.50% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 697,144 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.