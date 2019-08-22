Goodwin Daniel L Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Brave Asset Management Boosted by $468,348 Its Position

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 6.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 1.71 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank accumulated 71,816 shares. Milestone Inc owns 13,950 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 1.57% or 8.89 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 789,567 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated holds 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 221,156 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,539 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Company has 272,952 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 158,568 shares stake. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peninsula Asset invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Asset Management reported 1.86% stake. Sol Cap holds 35,756 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Sentinel Comm Lba owns 5,623 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs accumulated 86,922 shares or 5.21% of the stock.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares to 28,967 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,226 are held by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Hl Llc reported 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 77,342 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 520 shares. 18 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. 607 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc. The New York-based Wafra has invested 0.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com holds 11,515 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Causeway Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.05M shares. The Nebraska-based Elkhorn Prtn Lp has invested 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 18,926 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has 2.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Asset Mngmt owns 18,860 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).