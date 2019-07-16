Goodwin Daniel L Boosted By $1.89 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Shorts at IGAMBIT COMMON (IGMB) Raised By 233.33%

Goodwin Daniel L increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 487.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 10,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 12,050 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 2,050 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter

IGAMBIT INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:IGMB) had an increase of 233.33% in short interest. IGMB’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 233.33% from 600 shares previously. The stock decreased 15.62% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0027. About 1.73M shares traded. iGambit Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGMB) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

iGambit Inc., focuses on the end to end software-as-a-service solutions that manages, reports, and analyzes critical data. The company has market cap of $1.05 million. It also offers fully-hosted cloud services for healthcare providers to conduct the medicare annual wellness visit program to their medicare patients with a 5-10 years personalized preventive plan, and physician reports. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the AWV program allows a physician to identify those patients that have 2+ chronic conditions, and require additional screening and management.

Another recent and important iGambit Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGMB) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “iGambit Inc. and Clinigence Holdings Inc. Sign Letter of Intent for Merger – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sq Advsrs Ltd invested in 672,007 shares. Cap International invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Bancorp stated it has 81,133 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Incorporated reported 4.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank Corporation has invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co has 66,483 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas White Interest Limited owns 8,522 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.57% or 562,812 shares in its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 468,986 shares. Ssi Inv Management has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Truepoint Inc owns 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,779 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

