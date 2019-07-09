Goodwin Daniel L Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position; Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) stake by 1093.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 4.53 million shares as Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 4.94 million shares with $40.47 million value, up from 414,000 last quarter. Akebia Therapeutics Inc now has $484.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 1.30 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics

Goodwin Daniel L increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 487.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 10,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 12,050 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 2,050 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $920.31B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 71 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. Needham upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.