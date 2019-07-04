Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Sentiment Is 1.17

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.41, from 2.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 21 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 18 sold and decreased their positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.94 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 675.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. GDP’s profit would be $2.83M giving it 13.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see 666.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 6,482 shares traded. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has declined 12.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GDP News: 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS 13.56 PCT STAKE IN GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Goodrich Petroleum 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR PRELIMINARY CAPITAL BUDGET OF $85-95 MLN; 12/03/2018 Goodrich Petroleum Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures of $125M-$150M; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL – ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH GOODRICH PETROLEUM MANAGEMENT, BOARD, SHAREHOLDERS ON MATTERS ALSO CONCERNING GOVERNANCE, BOARD COMPOSITION; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – PRELIMINARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS FOR 2019 REMAIN UNCHANGED AT A RANGE OF $125 – $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM – RAISING ITS 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO GROWTH OF 100-120% OVER MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Goodrich Petroleum 1Q Capital Expenditures Totaled $21M; 22/05/2018 – Goodrich Petroleum Shareholder LSP Investment Advisors Files Form 13D, Previously Used 13G Filing for Passive Investors; 29/05/2018 – Goodrich Petroleum Announces Haynesville Shale Well Results And Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $149.60 million. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The firm owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $440.73 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. for 677,773 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 34,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 573,759 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 12,700 shares.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 39,643 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) has risen 3.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

