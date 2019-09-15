Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

This is a contrast between Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.18 N/A 0.32 35.52 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.92 N/A 0.48 21.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. WPX Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, WPX Energy Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. WPX Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 36.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 99.7%. Insiders owned 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.