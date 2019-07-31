Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.41 N/A -0.18 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.44 N/A 2.88 7.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 28.44% and its consensus price target is $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.