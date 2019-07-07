Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.42 N/A -0.18 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.68 N/A 1.91 4.64

Demonstrates Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0%. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 11.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.