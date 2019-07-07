Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Since Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.42 N/A -0.18 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.03 N/A 1.09 14.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Marathon Oil Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

Marathon Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20.25 average price target and a 47.17% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 85.2% respectively. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 11.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance while Marathon Oil Corporation has 7.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.