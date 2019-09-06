Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.14 N/A 0.32 35.52 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.67 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is presently more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares and 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has weaker performance than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.