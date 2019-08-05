Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.27 N/A 0.32 35.52 Isramco Inc. 117 3.88 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 highlights Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Isramco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Isramco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Isramco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Isramco Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Isramco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 5.1%. Insiders owned 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Isramco Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Isramco Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.