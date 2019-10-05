Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 11 -1.32 9.33M 0.32 35.52 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 87,277,829.75% 12.5% 4.2% Houston American Energy Corp. 26,338,523,355.10% -5.8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Houston American Energy Corp. are 4 and 4 respectively. Houston American Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 3.8%. Insiders held roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance while Houston American Energy Corp. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Houston American Energy Corp. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.