Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Both Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 11 -1.32 9.33M 0.32 35.52 Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -1.98 35.35M -4.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 87,033,582.09% 12.5% 4.2% Falcon Minerals Corporation 563,795,853.27% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Falcon Minerals Corporation which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Falcon Minerals Corporation has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 93.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 72.9%. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.