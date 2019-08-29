Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.09 N/A 0.32 35.52 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.26 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Enservco Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Enservco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 40.2%. Insiders owned roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Enservco Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.