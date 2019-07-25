Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.33 N/A -0.18 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.30 N/A 0.53 4.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38

Competitively Chesapeake Energy Corporation has an average price target of $3.17, with potential upside of 83.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 64.3% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance while Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 19.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.