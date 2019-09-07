Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Contrasting side by side

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.13 N/A 0.32 35.52 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

Demonstrates Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares and 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.