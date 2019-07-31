Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Comparing side by side

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.31 N/A -0.18 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49

Table 1 highlights Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0%. About 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 42.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.