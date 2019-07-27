Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.32 N/A -0.18 0.00 National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.37 N/A 3.38 16.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. National Fuel Gas Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 76.6%. Insiders held 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% National Fuel Gas Company 0.48% -6.58% -2.11% 5.13% 10.91% 11.23%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance while National Fuel Gas Company has 11.23% stronger performance.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.