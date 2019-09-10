Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Contrasting side by side

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.11 N/A 0.32 35.52 Matador Resources Company 18 2.47 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Matador Resources Company. Matador Resources Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matador Resources Company are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Matador Resources Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Matador Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Matador Resources Company’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 50.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Matador Resources Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 99.8%. 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Matador Resources Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance while Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.