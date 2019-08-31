Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Contrasting side by side

Both Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.12 N/A 0.32 35.52 Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.51 N/A 0.97 5.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company. Callon Petroleum Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Callon Petroleum Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Callon Petroleum Company on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average target price and a 112.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 0%. About 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Callon Petroleum Company

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.