Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Comparing side by side

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.13 N/A 0.32 35.52 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.15 N/A 0.18 55.06

Demonstrates Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 7.64%. About 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance while Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.