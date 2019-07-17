Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed Wayfair (W) Position By $1.24 Million; Reading International (RDI)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Reading International Inc (RDI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 30 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 23 sold and decreased their positions in Reading International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.42 million shares, down from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Reading International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock rose 20.41%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 241,307 shares with $35.82M value, down from 249,710 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $13.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $151.96. About 632,294 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study

More notable recent Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Theatres Mililani Presents Dinner With a Movie – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chuyâ€™s Holdings Inc (CHUY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Reading International – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reading International’s (RDI) CEO Ellen Cotter on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 69,947 shares traded or 119.23% up from the average. Reading International, Inc. (RDI) has declined 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. for 459,300 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 506,852 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 131,105 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,867 shares.

Reading International, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $310.20 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. It has a 31.95 P/E ratio. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Analysts await Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RDI’s profit will be $6.07M for 12.78 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Reading International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -377.78% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 15 insider sales for $12.23 million activity. Conine Steven sold $1.67M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 11. The insider Shah Niraj sold $1.56M. Macri Edmond also sold $50,972 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. Shares for $16,542 were sold by Oblak Steve. $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. $3,591 worth of stock was sold by Rodrigues Romero on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wayfair and Homes For Our Troops Partner to Support Accessible Homes for Veterans – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Were Riding the Bull Market, 2 Years Later – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wayfair Employees Protest Contract To Supply Beds To U.S. Detention Facilities – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 31 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 28 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $132 target. Buckingham Research maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15000 target in Friday, May 3 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.