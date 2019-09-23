Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake; RIGHT ON BRANDS (RTON) Shorts Up By 57400%

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 638,357 shares with $24.88M value, down from 727,237 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.33 billion valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. It is down 4.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M

RIGHT ON BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:RTON) had an increase of 57400% in short interest. RTON’s SI was 57,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 57400% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.005. About 2.04 million shares traded. Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Right On Brands expands ENDO Brands distribution base into Colorado, New York and Massachusetts – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of October – PR Newswire” and published on November 06, 2018 is yet another important article.

Right On Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes, sells, markets, and retails a line of hemp enhanced snack foods. The company has market cap of $1.01 million. It offers Humbly Hemp snack bars; ENDO Water, a wellness drink; ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Mist, an oil infused into a superfood blend with other essential oils and superfoods; and ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as HealthTalk Live, Inc. and changed its name to Right On Brands, Inc. as a result of its merger with Humbly Hemp, Inc. in August 2017.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 19,350 shares to 1.55 million valued at $53.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 2,120 shares and now owns 439,288 shares. Etsy Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.22 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity. $187,850 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was bought by Demchyk Matthew.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated invested in 54,585 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 382 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 5,500 shares. 638,357 were accumulated by Goodnow Investment Group Ltd. E&G Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 52,964 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd owns 750 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Mackenzie Financial invested in 380,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 8.28M were accumulated by Pggm Invs. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 74,885 shares.